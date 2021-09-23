GERMANIA MARKS 125TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SCHOLARSHIP DONATIONS

Blinn College Foundation Board Member Beth Masser (left) accepts a scholarship check on behalf of Blinn College from Germania Insurance President and CEO Paul Ehlert.
Germania Insurance is celebrating its 125th anniversary by giving back to two area colleges.

At a special anniversary banquet earlier this month in Brenham, Germania gifted scholarship funds to the Blinn College and Prairie View A&M University foundations to establish the Germania Insurance Endowed Scholarship.

Germania President and CEO Paul Ehlert said Blinn and Prairie View A&M “are both well-established organizations in this community, planting their roots even earlier than Germania.”  He said, “It’s an honor to make this contribution to two schools that have shaped so many quality individuals – many of whom are current Germania employees.”

Daniel Kennebrew (left), a lecturer in the College of Business, and Major Gifts Officer Beatrice Emanuel-Sims (right) accept a scholarship check on behalf of Prairie View A&M University from Germania Insurance President and CEO Paul Ehlert.
Blinn’s scholarship funds will provide financial support for activities and programs that enhance educational opportunities for Blinn students.  Meanwhile, Germania has designated its gift to Prairie View A&M to provide financial assistance for undergraduate students in the College of Business.

